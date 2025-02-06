All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Slovakia started receiving Russian gas via TurkStream from 1 February

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 6 February 2025, 16:48
Slovakia started receiving Russian gas via TurkStream from 1 February
Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovak gas company SPP started importing Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline on 1 February, with supplies expected to double by April.

Source: SPP Chairman of the Board Vojtech Ferencz in a comment to journalists on Thursday, as reported by European Pravda, citing Slovak news outlet TASR

Details: Ferencz did not reveal the exact volume of supplies but mentioned that SPP still holds a contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom, with a significantly lower transit fee compared to other suppliers.

Advertisement:

SPP trade division head Michal Lalik added that despite this agreement, Slovakia would likely still need to import gas through other routes, as the pipeline through Hungary cannot meet the country's consumption.

Another route will likely be through Germany via Czechia, where SPP has reserved capacity.

In January, SPP primarily met its customers' needs by withdrawing gas from its own reservoirs, where reserves remain above average.

Advertisement:

Ferencz stressed that SPP's priority is to ensure sufficient gas supplies for its customers.

The issue lies in rising gas prices and higher transit fees for deliveries via alternative routes. Currently, gas prices exceed the long-term average of €53 per megawatt-hour (MWh). Before Russia's gas transit through Ukraine was suspended in December, prices hovered around €40/MWh.

Traders are also concerned about a potential gas shortage in the summer, as EU countries must fill their storage facilities in accordance with a European Commission directive to ensure sufficient gas reserves for the start of the next heating season.

Background:

  • Bilateral relations between Kyiv and Bratislava deteriorated after Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas through its territory, particularly to Slovakia.
  • Slovak Prime Minister Fico called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an "enemy" of Slovakia in an online dispute over the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine. The Slovak prime minister was also angered by Zelenskyy’s support for mass anti-government protests in Slovakia.

Support UP or become our patron!

SlovakiagasTürkiyeRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Air Force receives new batch of F-16 fighters from the Netherlands
Pope urges Ukrainian youth to forgive enemies for sake of peace
Ukrainians fear price hikes more than territorial occupation, survey shows
Trump restates plan for US takeover of Gaza
UK to lead instead of US as London officially calls Ramstein meeting
Russian attacks on energy system cause emergency power outages in Ukraine
All News
Slovakia
68% of Poles and 44% of Czechs want Ukraine to win war against Russia – poll
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands investigation into fatal beating of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responds to Slovak PM's accusation: we have no unit named Georgian National Legion
RECENT NEWS
20:40
New Pentagon chief expected at UK-led Ramstein meeting
20:21
Zelenskyy believes Trump currently lacks official plan for ending war
20:08
Children forcibly taken by Russian authorities to occupied Crimea brought back to Ukraine
19:55
EXPLAINERWill Fico and Orbán's blackmail succeed in restoring Russian gas transit?
19:30
Ryanair aims to be first airline returning to Ukraine after skies reopen
19:10
Reuters writes that Trump plans to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court
19:06
Ukrainian Air Force receives new batch of F-16 fighters from the Netherlands
18:38
Zelenskyy ready for talks with Russia, though says Putin fears talking to him
18:12
Two Georgians killed in action defending Ukraine against Russia
17:53
France outraged by revocation of accreditation of Le Monde journalist in Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: