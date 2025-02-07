Child killed by explosion of unidentified object in Kharkiv Oblast

MV-4 robot mine clearance system and bomb disposal expert’s helmet. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

A 10-year-old boy has been killed in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of the explosion of an unidentified object.

Source: State Emergency Service on Facebook

Quote: "A 10-year-old boy has been killed due to the explosion of an unidentified explosive object in a residential building."

Details: The tragedy occurred in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv district.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene to establish all the circumstances.

The State Emergency Service urged residents not to touch suspicious objects. If they do find them, they should mark the place where the objects were discovered, move to a safe distance and call 101 or 102 [State Emergency Service and National Police numbers in Ukraine – ed.].

