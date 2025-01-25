All Sections
Estonia does not exclude Russian provocations due to disconnection from Russian energy system

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 25 January 2025, 16:58
Estonia does not exclude Russian provocations due to disconnection from Russian energy system
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Estonia has admitted that the Russian Federation may arrange provocations during the disconnection of the Estonian power system from the Russian one.

Source: Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets, as quoted by ERR; European Pravda reports

Details: He said the switchover was prepared carefully, and people would not notice it.

Quote: "However, at this time, Estonia's energy supply will be more susceptible, and our neighbour may try to take advantage of this. We must be prepared for potential hybrid threats, such as cyber-attacks, physical intervention, and the dissemination of disinformation. There may even be an attempt to harm the energy infrastructure."

Details: At the same time, Läänemets stressed that police and other security services are taking parallel measures to ensure order and prevent incidents during the period of disconnection.

He said that establishing synchronisation with the European energy system is an important step for Estonia, as well as Latvia and Lithuania, since it eliminates significant dependence and the possibility of influence from Russia.

Background: 

  • Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia said that everything was ready to disconnect the countries from the Russian power grid and connect to the Western European system.
  • In July, the energy ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania confirmed their intention to synchronise with the ENTSO-E continental European power system and disconnect from the Russian one in February 2025.
  • Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, along with Russia and Belarus, operate in a common power supply system centrally managed from Moscow. At the same time, in May 2022, the Baltic states completely stopped importing electricity from Russia.

