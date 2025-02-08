All Sections
French Armed Forces video shows Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000 aircraft – photo, video

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 8 February 2025, 10:54
French Armed Forces video shows Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000 aircraft – photo, video
Ukrainian pilots training in France. Photo: X (Twitter)

French Armed Forces released a video on Friday, 7 February, showing Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000-5 aircraft, which recently arrived in Ukraine.

Source: French Armed Forces on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Mission accomplished," the French military noted on Friday.

"Another step in supporting Ukraine's Armed Forces through the training of personnel on the Mirage 2000-5 by the French Armed Forces. This is a concrete illustration of France's determination to support Ukraine's Ministry of Defence in all areas," the French military said.

Mirage 2000-5 warplanes.
Photo: X (Twitter)

Background:

  • On 6 February, France delivered the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine, the supply of which was announced last year.
  • Earlier, Sébastien Lecornu, French Minister of the Armed Forces, stated that the delivery of the fighter jets to Ukraine is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.
  • French newspaper La Tribune unofficially learned that the first batch of Mirage 2000-5s France planned to provide to Ukraine would consist of three warplanes.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris would organise six-month pilot training courses for Mirage 2000-5 pilots, starting in the summer of 2024.

