French Armed Forces released a video on Friday, 7 February, showing Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000-5 aircraft, which recently arrived in Ukraine.

Details: "Mission accomplished," the French military noted on Friday.

"Another step in supporting Ukraine's Armed Forces through the training of personnel on the Mirage 2000-5 by the French Armed Forces. This is a concrete illustration of France's determination to support Ukraine's Ministry of Defence in all areas," the French military said.

Mirage 2000-5 warplanes. Photo: X (Twitter)

Background:

On 6 February, France delivered the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine, the supply of which was announced last year.

Earlier, Sébastien Lecornu, French Minister of the Armed Forces, stated that the delivery of the fighter jets to Ukraine is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

French newspaper La Tribune unofficially learned that the first batch of Mirage 2000-5s France planned to provide to Ukraine would consist of three warplanes.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris would organise six-month pilot training courses for Mirage 2000-5 pilots, starting in the summer of 2024.

