French Armed Forces video shows Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000 aircraft – photo, video
French Armed Forces released a video on Friday, 7 February, showing Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000-5 aircraft, which recently arrived in Ukraine.
Source: French Armed Forces on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: "Mission accomplished," the French military noted on Friday.
Mission accomplie !— Armée française - Opérations militaires (@EtatMajorFR) February 7, 2025
Un pas supplémentaire dans l’appui aux forces armées 🇺🇦 avec la transformation de personnels sur Mirage 2000-5 par les armées 🇫🇷.
Illustration concrète de la détermination 🇫🇷 à soutenir @DefenceU dans tous les milieux.#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 X 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/AdhzJAj364
"Another step in supporting Ukraine's Armed Forces through the training of personnel on the Mirage 2000-5 by the French Armed Forces. This is a concrete illustration of France's determination to support Ukraine's Ministry of Defence in all areas," the French military said.
Background:
- On 6 February, France delivered the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine, the supply of which was announced last year.
- Earlier, Sébastien Lecornu, French Minister of the Armed Forces, stated that the delivery of the fighter jets to Ukraine is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.
- French newspaper La Tribune unofficially learned that the first batch of Mirage 2000-5s France planned to provide to Ukraine would consist of three warplanes.
- French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris would organise six-month pilot training courses for Mirage 2000-5 pilots, starting in the summer of 2024.
