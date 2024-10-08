France promises to deliver Mirage fighters to Ukraine early next year

France has stated that it will provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets next year.

Source: French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu in an interview with French newspaper Sud Ouest, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lecornu said that the delivery of the fighter jets to Ukraine is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

Quote: "The aim is to equip them with air-to-ground combat capabilities. And strengthening their electronic warfare systems."

More details: He added that training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics is currently underway.

Background:

On 20 September, the French Armed Forces announced that the first group of Ukrainian pilots trained on Alpha Jet aircraft had completed their training.

Back in June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the supply of several French Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine and the training of 4,500 Ukrainian servicemen as part of a "new cooperation" with Kyiv.

Macron also said that Ukrainian pilots and mechanics for Mirage 2000-5 fighters would be trained in France.

