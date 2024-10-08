All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

France promises to deliver Mirage fighters to Ukraine early next year

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 8 October 2024, 11:27
France promises to deliver Mirage fighters to Ukraine early next year
Fighter jets. Photo: Getty Images

France has stated that it will provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets next year.

Source: French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu in an interview with French newspaper Sud Ouest, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lecornu said that the delivery of the fighter jets to Ukraine is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The aim is to equip them with air-to-ground combat capabilities. And strengthening their electronic warfare systems." 

More details: He added that training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics is currently underway.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 20 September, the French Armed Forces announced that the first group of Ukrainian pilots trained on Alpha Jet aircraft had completed their training.
  • Back in June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the supply of several French Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine and the training of 4,500 Ukrainian servicemen as part of a "new cooperation" with Kyiv.
  • Macron also said that Ukrainian pilots and mechanics for Mirage 2000-5 fighters would be trained in France.

Support UP or become our patron!

Franceaircraft
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
France
Christian Dior registers its trademark in Russia again
New French PM pledges support for Ukraine
France pledges to help Ukraine survive difficult winter
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: