France promises to deliver Mirage fighters to Ukraine early next year
Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 11:27
France has stated that it will provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets next year.
Source: French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu in an interview with French newspaper Sud Ouest, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Lecornu said that the delivery of the fighter jets to Ukraine is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.
Quote: "The aim is to equip them with air-to-ground combat capabilities. And strengthening their electronic warfare systems."
More details: He added that training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics is currently underway.
Background:
- On 20 September, the French Armed Forces announced that the first group of Ukrainian pilots trained on Alpha Jet aircraft had completed their training.
- Back in June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the supply of several French Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine and the training of 4,500 Ukrainian servicemen as part of a "new cooperation" with Kyiv.
- Macron also said that Ukrainian pilots and mechanics for Mirage 2000-5 fighters would be trained in France.
