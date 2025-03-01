All Sections
Orbán threatens to block joint EU statement in support of Ukraine

Mariya YemetsSaturday, 1 March 2025, 15:37
Viktor Orbán. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has threatened to block a joint statement by EU leaders in support of Ukraine following the 6 March summit.

Source: Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Panyi, citing a letter by Orban to European Council President António Costa dated 1 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In the letter, Orbán stated that there are "strategic differences" in the policy towards Ukraine that "cannot be bridged by drafting or communication".

"I am convinced that the European Union – following the example of the United States – should enter into direct discussions with Russia on a ceasefire and sustainable peace in Ukraine. This approach is not reconcilable with the one reflected in the draft conclusions," he said.

He went on to suggest that, due to this, he proposes not attempting to adopt a joint written statement on Ukraine after the summit in its current form, as it would project an image of "a divided European Union".

"Therefore, I propose not to attempt adopting written conclusions on Ukraine at the special European Council. Alternatively, I propose to limit written conclusions to recalling and supporting UN Security Council Resolution 2774 (2025) adopted on 24 February 2025 [a resolution introduced by the United States, which does not mention Russian aggression]. The Resolution signals a new phase in the history of the conflict and renders all previous agreed language by the European Council irrelevant," the Hungarian prime minister added.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Orbán backed US President Donald Trump after a dispute with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.
  • Meanwhile, European and EU leaders have publicly supported Ukraine after the incident.

