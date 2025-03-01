NATO secretary general believes Zelenskyy should restore relationship with Trump

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has expressed hope for a reconciliation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Donald Trump following their spat at the White House. Rutte emphasised that a sustainable peace in Ukraine will require the US, Ukraine and Europe to work together.

Source: Rutte, as reported by European Pravda, citing the BBC and AFP

Details: Rutte mentioned that he has spoken twice with Zelenskyy on the phone since the Ukrainian president's meeting with Trump ended in a row.

Rutte said he had told Zelenskyy that the United States, Ukraine and Europe needed to stand together to ensure lasting peace for Ukraine.

He said Zelenskyy must find a way to restore the relationship with Trump after what happened in the Oval Office.

Rutte noted that he was not at liberty to disclose many details of the conversation but said "we have to respect" what Trump has already done for Ukraine.

He specifically recalled that during Trump's first term, the United States authorised the sale of Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine which later played a pivotal role in deterring Russian forces in the early stages of the full-scale war in February 2022.

"We really have to give Trump credit," Rutte stated.

Background:

After the row with Zelenskyy, Trump claimed that the Ukrainian leader wants to continue the war while Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is ready for peace.

Zelenskyy said the White House quarrel was detrimental to both sides, but he explained why he had actively participated in the dispute. Later, he elaborated on his position, emphasising that he cannot agree to a truce without security guarantees for Ukraine.

