All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

NATO secretary general believes Zelenskyy should restore relationship with Trump

Mariya Yemets, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 March 2025, 18:22
NATO secretary general believes Zelenskyy should restore relationship with Trump
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has expressed hope for a reconciliation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Donald Trump following their spat at the White House. Rutte emphasised that a sustainable peace in Ukraine will require the US, Ukraine and Europe to work together.

Source: Rutte, as reported by European Pravda, citing the BBC and AFP

Details: Rutte mentioned that he has spoken twice with Zelenskyy on the phone since the Ukrainian president's meeting with Trump ended in a row.

Advertisement:

Rutte said he had told Zelenskyy that the United States, Ukraine and Europe needed to stand together to ensure lasting peace for Ukraine.

He said Zelenskyy must find a way to restore the relationship with Trump after what happened in the Oval Office.

Rutte noted that he was not at liberty to disclose many details of the conversation but said "we have to respect" what Trump has already done for Ukraine.

He specifically recalled that during Trump's first term, the United States authorised the sale of Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine which later played a pivotal role in deterring Russian forces in the early stages of the full-scale war in February 2022.

"We really have to give Trump credit," Rutte stated.

Background: 

  • After the row with Zelenskyy, Trump claimed that the Ukrainian leader wants to continue the war while Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is ready for peace.
  • Zelenskyy said the White House quarrel was detrimental to both sides, but he explained why he had actively participated in the dispute. Later, he elaborated on his position, emphasising that he cannot agree to a truce without security guarantees for Ukraine.

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:
Ukraine and UK sign US$3bn defence loan agreement
Romania confirms that Russian drone crashed on its territory
Zelenskyy reported to have arrived in UK – video
Trump: Putin wants to end war, while Zelenskyy wants to fight
Ukraine's air defence downs over 100 drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine
All News
NATO
EU chief diplomat disputes Trump's claim that Ukraine cannot join NATO
NATO secretary general speaks with Trump, announces 'billions' in aid for Ukraine from Alliance members
US secretary of state: NATO's only threat are its members who have not invested in their armies
RECENT NEWS
22:29
updatedRussians hit high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, fire breaks out – video, photos
21:40
Ukraine and UK sign US$3bn defence loan agreement
21:31
EU Ambassador says EU-Ukraine cooperation on critical raw materials will continue as before
21:22
Russian attack on Beryslav kills one woman
20:47
Macron reiterates that it is Putin, not Zelenskyy, who "plays World War III"
20:19
Britain will support Ukraine for as long as it takes – UK PM
19:44
Russians strike at Odesa port, injuring staff and damaging foreign vessel
19:36
Meeting between Zelenskyy and UK PM begins in London
19:13
Head of Ukrainian President's Office insisted on signing deal in Washington, Kellogg was opposed – The New York Post
18:58
Speaker of Polish Sejm supports Zelenskyy after White House row
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: