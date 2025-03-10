Kostiantynopil in Donetsk Oblast remains under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces – DeepState

The village of Kostiantynopil in Donetsk Oblast remains under the control of Ukraine's defence forces, despite claims by the Russian Defence Ministry and Russian propagandists about its capture.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: "Despite the claims made by the Russian Defence Ministry and Russian military bloggers, the village of Kostiantynopil remains under the control of the defence forces."

Details: DeepState analysts reported that the Russians sent several combat groups into the village on 9 March which infiltrated the northern, eastern and western outskirts of the village.

"Some of these groups have been destroyed, while some may still be hiding in the village until they are discovered and destroyed," DeepState stated.

Meanwhile, the Russians have advanced near the village of Ulakly and are regrouping and amassing personnel for further assaults on Kostiantynopil.

