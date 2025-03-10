ISW: Suspension of intelligence sharing between US and Ukraine affects battlefield in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War have pointed out in their assessment that the suspension of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine may be one of the factors that has contributed to the success of Russian troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: ISW

Details: Since 5 March 2025, after US-Ukraine intelligence sharing was suspended, Russian troops have begun to advance significantly more actively on the Kursk front where Ukrainian forces were holding the line.

The report states that, according to information provided by Ukrainian military intelligence, this period coincided with a faster advance of Russian forces in the region. A source in the Ukrainian government confirmed that the suspension of data sharing by the US was a significant factor complicating the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Quote: "The Russian military has not previously prioritised the effort to push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast over making further advances in Ukraine’s east despite concentrating a sufficient force grouping to do so in late 2024.

A direct link between the suspension of US intelligence sharing and the start of the collapse of Ukraine's salient in Kursk Oblast is unclear, although Kremlin officials have recently announced their intention to take advantage of the suspension of US military aid and intelligence sharing to ‘inflict maximum damage’ to Ukrainian forces ‘on the ground’ during the limited time frame before the possible future resumption of US intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine."

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 9 March:

Russian forces are collapsing the northern part of the Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast following several days of intensified Russian activity in the area.

The temporal correlation between the suspension of US intelligence sharing with Ukraine and the start of Russia's collapse of the Ukrainian Kursk salient is noteworthy.

Reports about the extent of the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine continue to indicate that the suspension will likely affect Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia.

Ukraine's European allies continue to provide material and financial aid to Ukraine.

Russia continues to showcase its deepening relations with American adversaries despite ongoing bilateral talks between the United States and Russia.

Ukrainian forces advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, and Russian forces recently advanced in Sumy and Kursk oblasts and near Siversk, Toretsk, Kurakhove and Robotyne.

