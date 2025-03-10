Russians attack car with drone in Kherson, injuring two people
Monday, 10 March 2025, 08:17
Two residents of Kherson were injured in a Russian drone attack on the morning of 10 March.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy attacked a car with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district about an hour ago. Two men aged 35 and 39 were injured."
Details: The older man sustained blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to his legs, arms and face. The younger one suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his face.
Both were hospitalised.
Background:
- The Russians are attacking civilians in Kherson Oblast on a daily basis. Every day, local authorities report people killed or injured as a result of the Russians dropping explosives from drones.
- Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Russia is training kamikaze drone operators by using the civilian population of Ukraine for target practice.
