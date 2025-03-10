All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian defenders down 130 Shahed drones overnight

Stepan HaftkoMonday, 10 March 2025, 09:21
Ukrainian defenders down 130 Shahed drones overnight
A total of 130 Shahed drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force

Russia attacked Ukraine on the night of 9-10 March 2025, launching 176 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Quote: "As of 08:00, 130 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsk-Akhtarsk and from Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

In addition to the downed UAVs, 42 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar and failed to reach their targets.

Despite the effective combat efforts of Ukraine's air defence, damage was recorded to facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava and Kyiv oblasts. Information on the extent of the damage and casualties is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warair-raid warningdrones
Advertisement:
Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement confirms Russians blew up teenage agents – photos
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia district with guided bombs, injuring 2 people
Kostiantynopil in Donetsk Oblast remains under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces – DeepState
US wants to assess Ukraine's willingness to make material concessions to Russia – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
21:59
US confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine
21:40
Russians claim Putin has visited Kursk Oblast for first time since start of Ukrainian operation
21:32
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Defence forces will hold line in Russia's Kursk Oblast and manoeuvre if necessary
21:09
Swedish and Ukrainian defence companies Saab and Radionix sign memorandum
20:58
White House reports that Trump's advisor spoke with Russian representative about ceasefire
20:54
Police officers among those injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
20:41
Finland will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
20:24
Russians attack village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man injured
20:10
Zelenskyy: There is huge interest in Ukrainian weapon developments worldwide
19:37
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 5 civilians and injuring 12 – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: