Ukrainian defenders down 130 Shahed drones overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine on the night of 9-10 March 2025, launching 176 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, 130 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts."

Details: Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsk-Akhtarsk and from Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

In addition to the downed UAVs, 42 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar and failed to reach their targets.

Despite the effective combat efforts of Ukraine's air defence, damage was recorded to facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava and Kyiv oblasts. Information on the extent of the damage and casualties is being confirmed.

