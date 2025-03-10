All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Kremlin says US and Russia are only beginning to "restore" relations

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 10 March 2025, 12:38
Kremlin says US and Russia are only beginning to restore relations
Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that the path to improving bilateral relations between Russia and the US will be "long and difficult", adding that the two countries are only at the initial stage.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Russian news agency Interfax

Details: Peskov said that Russia and the US are "at the early stage of restoring our bilateral relations".

Advertisement:

"The path will be quite long and difficult, but at least both presidents have expressed political will in this direction," Peskov told journalists on Monday, 10 March. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

He noted that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have only had one phone conversation so far, but described it as "constructive enough to maintain dialogue and address issues".

Background: Earlier, CNN reported that US officials would meet not only with Ukrainian but also Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia this week. However, Russia’s Foreign Ministry denied this information.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaUSA
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy expects strong steps from US if Russia refuses ceasefire
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
All News
Russia
Trump's team considers easing sanctions on Russian oil, Bloomberg reports
EU not ruling out Hungary's blocking sanctions against Russia, says European media outlet
US representatives in Saudi Arabia will also meet with Russians – CNN
RECENT NEWS
17:30
European Parliament opposes forcing Ukraine into "capitulation" under guise of peace agreement
17:05
Zelenskyy on mineral deal: No secrets behind the scenes, Ukraine ready to sign
17:03
Zelenskyy explains how security guarantees for Ukraine will be further discussed
16:29
Ukraine's General Staff says Russians most active in Donbas, one attack in Kursk Oblast
16:21
Russian troops attempt to push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast: 20 Russian soldiers killed in breakthrough attempt in Sumy Oblast
16:16
Russians hit warehouse of Delivery logistics company in Sumy
15:47
Zelenskyy expects strong steps from US if Russia refuses ceasefire
15:35
China refuses to transit goods through Russia
15:31
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
15:29
Zelenskyy names main "red lines" for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: