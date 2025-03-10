All Sections
US representatives in Saudi Arabia will also meet with Russians – CNN

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 March 2025, 10:25
Photo from the US-Russia talks in the UAE on 18 February. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry

A US delegation will meet in Saudi Arabia this week not only with Ukrainian officials but also with Russian officials. The talks will be held separately.

Source: European Pravda with reference to CNN

Details: A CNN source familiar with the plans said that separate meetings between senior Trump administration officials and representatives of Russia and Ukraine will take place in Saudi Arabia.

The source refused to say who would attend the talks with Russia. It is also not known in which city the meeting between US and Russian officials will take place.

The US-Ukrainian talks in Saudi Arabia will take place in the city of Jeddah.

The meeting comes as both countries are working to strengthen their relationship following the Oval Office spat on 28 February.

Background:

  • The Times reports that the UK is advising Ukraine ahead of talks with the US to avoid another catastrophic spat.
  • Reuters reported that US officials are planning to use the meeting in Saudi Arabia in part to assess whether Ukraine is willing to make significant concessions to Russia in order to end the war.
  • The FT reports that Kyiv intends to propose a partial ceasefire with Russia which would include long-range strikes against Russia and combat operations in the Black Sea at the talks in Saudi Arabia.

