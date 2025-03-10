All Sections
Russians attack Pokrovsk, killing one person and injuring another

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 10 March 2025, 18:11
Pokrovsk on the DeepStateMap. Screenshot

Russian troops have attacked Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast twice on Monday, killing one person and injuring another.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk on the night of 9-10 March. The strike hit a residential area, killing a 67-year-old resident of the town.

The Russians attacked the settlement again at 11:00.

Quote from Anastasiia Miedviedieva: "This time, a residential area was attacked. A 37-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound to his thigh as a result of the attack. The type of weapon is being identified. Pre-trial investigations have been initiated under Articles 438.1 and 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

