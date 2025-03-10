Russia's FSB is imposing 50-year entry bans on Ukrainian nationals

There are reports in the Russian media that Ukrainian citizens trying to enter Russia are being refused entry on a massive scale.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Ukrainians who have been refused entry to Russia say this practice is systematic. Those denied entry are issued with long-term bans – lasting either 20 or 50 years – on visiting Russia.

The refuseniks do not find out about the ban immediately, and no annotations are left on their passports. It is not until a few months later that information about a ban can be obtained from Belarusian Interior Ministry databases or through an inquiry to the FSB (the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation).

In practice, a ban on entry to Russia also applies to Belarus, as the Belarusian Interior Ministry synchronises its databases with those of Russia’s FSB.

A visa expert confirmed to The Moscow Times that Ukrainians are having problems at the border.

In mid-2023, the Russian government suddenly restricted Ukrainian citizens' ability to enter Russia from third countries. The only points at which Ukrainian nationals can now cross the Russian border are Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport and the Ludumka road crossing on the border with Latvia in Pskov Oblast.

