All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia's FSB is imposing 50-year entry bans on Ukrainian nationals

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 10 March 2025, 20:02
Russia's FSB is imposing 50-year entry bans on Ukrainian nationals
Stock photo: Getty Images

There are reports in the Russian media that Ukrainian citizens trying to enter Russia are being refused entry on a massive scale.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Ukrainians who have been refused entry to Russia say this practice is systematic. Those denied entry are issued with long-term bans – lasting either 20 or 50 years – on visiting Russia.

Advertisement:

The refuseniks do not find out about the ban immediately, and no annotations are left on their passports. It is not until a few months later that information about a ban can be obtained from Belarusian Interior Ministry databases or through an inquiry to the FSB (the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation).

In practice, a ban on entry to Russia also applies to Belarus, as the Belarusian Interior Ministry synchronises its databases with those of Russia’s FSB.

A visa expert confirmed to The Moscow Times that Ukrainians are having problems at the border.

In mid-2023, the Russian government suddenly restricted Ukrainian citizens' ability to enter Russia from third countries. The only points at which Ukrainian nationals can now cross the Russian border are Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport and the Ludumka road crossing on the border with Latvia in Pskov Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaborder
Advertisement:
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Defence forces will hold line in Russia's Kursk Oblast and manoeuvre if necessary
Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement confirms Russians blew up teenage agents – photos
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
All News
Russia
Russian woman abducts 4-year-old girl from Kherson Oblast and tells Putin she wants to "adopt" her
Details revealed of Hungary's "bargaining" with EU over extending sanctions against Russia – Radio Free Europe
Trump's team considers easing sanctions on Russian oil, Bloomberg reports
RECENT NEWS
21:59
US confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine
21:40
Russians claim Putin has visited Kursk Oblast for first time since start of Ukrainian operation
21:32
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Defence forces will hold line in Russia's Kursk Oblast and manoeuvre if necessary
21:09
Swedish and Ukrainian defence companies Saab and Radionix sign memorandum
20:58
White House reports that Trump's advisor spoke with Russian representative about ceasefire
20:54
Police officers among those injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
20:41
Finland will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
20:24
Russians attack village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man injured
20:10
Zelenskyy: There is huge interest in Ukrainian weapon developments worldwide
19:37
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 5 civilians and injuring 12 – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: