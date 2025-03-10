All Sections
US secretary of state says they will not provide weapons to Russia – NYT

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 10 March 2025, 22:34
Marco Rubio. Photo: US Department of State

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that the American side will not provide military assistance to Russia while commenting on the pause of arms supplies to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The New York Times

Details: While heading to Saudi Arabia for talks with the Ukrainian delegation, Rubio once again told journalists that both Ukraine and Russia would have to make concessions.

"The Russians can't conquer all of Ukraine, and obviously it'll be very difficult for Ukraine in any reasonable time period to sort of force the Russians back all the way to where they were in 2014," he said.

Rubio added that it is necessary to determine what exactly Russia is willing to concede in future talks with Moscow, as "we don't know how far apart they [the sides] truly are".

Speaking about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, he said that this issue would be discussed with Ukraine and the US position on it could change if they believe that Kyiv is seriously committed to peace.

"I can assure you this, we will not be providing military aid to the Russians," Rubio added.

Background

  • Talks between Ukraine and the US are due to take place on 11 March in the Saudi city of Jeddah – the first since the two presidents’ spat at the White House.
  • The Financial Times reported that Ukraine would propose a plan to the US for a temporary ceasefire in the air and at sea, as well as a halt to strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure.
  • President Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said the United States expects significant progress in the talks with Ukraine this week.

