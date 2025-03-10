All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Elon Musk "not sure" but suspects cyberattack on X came from Ukrainian IP addresses

Tetyana Oliynyk, Ivan Diakonov Monday, 10 March 2025, 23:31
Elon Musk not sure but suspects cyberattack on X came from Ukrainian IP addresses
Musk on X. Screenshot: X (Twitter)

American billionaire Elon Musk has claimed that a cyberattack on his social network X (Twitter) originated from IP addresses that appear to be from Ukraine.

Source: Musk in an interview with Fox Business

Details: Musk stated that his company is "not sure exactly what happened" but suspects that a "massive cyberattack" was launched from IP addresses "originating in the Ukraine area".

Advertisement:

However, the threat researchers at Check Point Research revealed that the attack was claimed by the pro-Palestinian hacker group Dark Storm Team, Newsweek reports.

Over the past month, Dark Storm Team has successfully targeted critical infrastructure, including Los Angeles International Airport, the Port of Haifa in Israel and the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Background: Earlier on 10 March, Musk wrote that X was experiencing a large-scale cyberattack. He stated that "either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MuskUSA
Advertisement:
Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement confirms Russians blew up teenage agents – photos
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
All News
Musk
Musk complains of massive cyberattack against X
Musk believes US should leave NATO
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
RECENT NEWS
21:59
US confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine
21:40
Russians claim Putin has visited Kursk Oblast for first time since start of Ukrainian operation
21:32
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Defence forces will hold line in Russia's Kursk Oblast and manoeuvre if necessary
21:09
Swedish and Ukrainian defence companies Saab and Radionix sign memorandum
20:58
White House reports that Trump's advisor spoke with Russian representative about ceasefire
20:54
Police officers among those injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
20:41
Finland will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
20:24
Russians attack village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man injured
20:10
Zelenskyy: There is huge interest in Ukrainian weapon developments worldwide
19:37
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 5 civilians and injuring 12 – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: