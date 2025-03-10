Elon Musk "not sure" but suspects cyberattack on X came from Ukrainian IP addresses

American billionaire Elon Musk has claimed that a cyberattack on his social network X (Twitter) originated from IP addresses that appear to be from Ukraine.

Source: Musk in an interview with Fox Business

Details: Musk stated that his company is "not sure exactly what happened" but suspects that a "massive cyberattack" was launched from IP addresses "originating in the Ukraine area".

However, the threat researchers at Check Point Research revealed that the attack was claimed by the pro-Palestinian hacker group Dark Storm Team, Newsweek reports.

Over the past month, Dark Storm Team has successfully targeted critical infrastructure, including Los Angeles International Airport, the Port of Haifa in Israel and the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Background: Earlier on 10 March, Musk wrote that X was experiencing a large-scale cyberattack. He stated that "either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved".

