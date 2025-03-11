All Sections
EU grants temporary protection to 4.3 million Ukrainians, most in Germany and Poland

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 01:09
Ukrainian mother with her daughter. Stock photo: Getty Images

Nearly 4.3 million Ukrainians who fled the country due to Russia’s full-scale invasion were under temporary protection in European Union countries as of 31 January 2025. Germany, Poland and Czechia have taken in the largest numbers of refugees.

Source: Eurostat

Details: Eurostat revealed that three EU countries have received almost 60% of all Ukrainian refugees. Germany has granted protection to 1,170,250 people, which accounts for 27.3% of the total, while Poland has taken in 993,015 people, or 23.2%. Czechia follows with 394,985 people, making up 9.2% of the total.

The total number of people under temporary protection in the EU increased by 25,530, or 0.6%, in January 2025 compared to the end of December 2024. The largest increases were recorded in Germany, where the number grew by 8,800, or 0.8%, Czechia, which saw an increase of 6,360, or 1.6%, and Spain, where the figure rose by 3,050, or 1.3%.

Photo: Eurostat

Meanwhile, some countries saw a decline in the number of refugees. The largest reductions were in Denmark, where the figure dropped by 2,245, or 6.1%; France, where it decreased by 660, or 1.1%; and Austria, where it fell by 420, or 0.5%.

Eurostat reported that Ukrainian citizens account for more than 98.4% of all temporary protection applicants in the EU. Adult women make up nearly half, or 44.8%; children account for almost a third, or 31.8%, while adult men represent less than a quarter, or 23.4%.

Relative to each country’s population, the highest number of refugees per 1,000 residents was recorded in Czechia, where the figure stands at 36.2, Poland, which has 27.1, and Estonia, where the number is 26.0. The EU average is 9.5 per 1,000 people.

