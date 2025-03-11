All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Over 200 combat clashes on front since beginning of day, with 58 Russian attacks near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 11 March 2025, 16:47
Over 200 combat clashes on front since beginning of day, with 58 Russian attacks near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff
A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 202 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 11 March

Details: Russian forces have attempted 58 assaults on the Pokrovsk front alone since this morning to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions.

Advertisement:

There has also been a significant number of assaults on other fronts: 40 on the Kupiansk front, 21 on the Toretsk front, 18 on the Lyman front, and 15 each on the Novopavlivka and Huliaipole fronts.

Quote from the General Staff: "There have been 23 combat clashes since the start of the day in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 14 of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy has carried out three airstrikes, dropping three guided aerial bombs, and launched 167 artillery attacks, including 9 from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Background: On 5 March, the analytical project Deep State reported that the number of Russian assault actions on the Pokrovsk front was continuing to decline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warDonbasGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
Russians launch three strikes on Kharkiv
Trump administration does not extend sanctions loophole for Russian energy payments
Trump admits Greenland annexation could happen
Dreaming of Olympic glory: the story of 8-year-old gymnast Oleksandra Paskal who lost a leg in a Russian missile strike
Putin: We agree with ceasefire proposal, but some questions remain
Ukraine receives US$1.7 billion from Canada under ERA initiative
All News
war
Soldiers from Ukraine's Ground Forces thank people of United States for their assistance – video
Ukraine's General Staff reports defence forces struck strategic Russian targets overnight
Russians attempt to breach defences in Sumy Oblast near villages of Zhuravka and Novenke
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Russians launch three strikes on Kharkiv
21:55
Russians attacks Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring man
21:27
Trump administration does not extend sanctions loophole for Russian energy payments
21:25
Zelenskyy: Putin is actually preparing to reject ceasefire proposal
21:14
Mandatory evacuation announced in 8 Sumy Oblast settlements due to escalating situation
21:09
Trump claims to have leverage over Putin but does not want to use it yet
20:35
Ukraine and US reject Minsk-3 and frozen conflict, says head of Zelenskyy's office
20:20
Zelenskyy signs law allowing purchase of reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
20:06
Trump admits Greenland annexation could happen
19:47
Trump: Russia's refusal to agree on ceasefire will be very disappointing moment for world
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: