Over 200 combat clashes on front since beginning of day, with 58 Russian attacks near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 202 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 11 March

Details: Russian forces have attempted 58 assaults on the Pokrovsk front alone since this morning to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions.

There has also been a significant number of assaults on other fronts: 40 on the Kupiansk front, 21 on the Toretsk front, 18 on the Lyman front, and 15 each on the Novopavlivka and Huliaipole fronts.

Quote from the General Staff: "There have been 23 combat clashes since the start of the day in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 14 of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy has carried out three airstrikes, dropping three guided aerial bombs, and launched 167 artillery attacks, including 9 from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Background: On 5 March, the analytical project Deep State reported that the number of Russian assault actions on the Pokrovsk front was continuing to decline.

