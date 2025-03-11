All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Drone attack partially stops Druzhba pipeline: Moscow vows to resume oil supplies to Hungary soon

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 11 March 2025, 16:59
Drone attack partially stops Druzhba pipeline: Moscow vows to resume oil supplies to Hungary soon
A pipeline. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Ukrainian drone attacked a Druzhba oil pipeline metering station on the night of 10-11 March, causing a temporary stop in oil supplies to Hungary.

Source: Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó

Quote from Szijjártó: "In fact, due to a nighttime drone attack, oil transport through the Druzhba pipeline towards Hungary had to be temporarily stopped."

Advertisement:

Details: Szijjártó stated that he had discussed the situation with a deputy Russian energy minister, who assured him that repairs were underway and supplies would resume soon.

The Hungarian foreign minister criticised the attacks on energy infrastructure: "We've stayed out of this war so far and we want to stay out of it. The energy supply to Hungary is a matter of sovereignty and we expect everyone to respect that."

He also stated that the European Commission had guaranteed supply security but that this promise had been broken.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRussiaoilHungary
Advertisement:
Russians attack Ukraine with 2 missiles and 178 UAVs overnight
Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 12 injured
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
All News
drones
Ukraine's General Staff reports defence forces struck strategic Russian targets overnight
Drones attack oil depot in Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast – photo
Russian drone attack: houses damaged, warehouses and equipment hit and fire raging in three Ukrainian oblasts – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
08:43
Russians attack Ukraine with 2 missiles and 178 UAVs overnight
08:29
Russia kills and injures 20 civilians in Kherson Oblast in just one day
08:12
US to impose new entry restrictions on citizens from 43 countries, including Russia and Belarus – NYT
07:19
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day
06:30
Putin seeks to prolong war, unlikely to agree to any ceasefire – ISW
03:46
UpdatedRussian drone hit nine-storey building in Chernihiv – video
03:16
Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera
23:52
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale drone attack on Sumy, causing power outages
23:33
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 12 injured
23:19
Russian drones hit energy sector in Odesa Oblast again: Chornomorsk left without power
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: