Drone attack partially stops Druzhba pipeline: Moscow vows to resume oil supplies to Hungary soon

A Ukrainian drone attacked a Druzhba oil pipeline metering station on the night of 10-11 March, causing a temporary stop in oil supplies to Hungary.

Source: Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó

Quote from Szijjártó: "In fact, due to a nighttime drone attack, oil transport through the Druzhba pipeline towards Hungary had to be temporarily stopped."

Advertisement:

Details: Szijjártó stated that he had discussed the situation with a deputy Russian energy minister, who assured him that repairs were underway and supplies would resume soon.

The Hungarian foreign minister criticised the attacks on energy infrastructure: "We've stayed out of this war so far and we want to stay out of it. The energy supply to Hungary is a matter of sovereignty and we expect everyone to respect that."

He also stated that the European Commission had guaranteed supply security but that this promise had been broken.

Background:

On the night of 10-11 March, Ukrainian troops struck a number of strategic Russian facilities involved in supporting armed aggression against Ukraine.

Hungary will only approve further EU sanctions against Moscow if an agreement is reached with US President Donald Trump.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!