Drone attack partially stops Druzhba pipeline: Moscow vows to resume oil supplies to Hungary soon
A Ukrainian drone attacked a Druzhba oil pipeline metering station on the night of 10-11 March, causing a temporary stop in oil supplies to Hungary.
Source: Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó
Quote from Szijjártó: "In fact, due to a nighttime drone attack, oil transport through the Druzhba pipeline towards Hungary had to be temporarily stopped."
Details: Szijjártó stated that he had discussed the situation with a deputy Russian energy minister, who assured him that repairs were underway and supplies would resume soon.
The Hungarian foreign minister criticised the attacks on energy infrastructure: "We've stayed out of this war so far and we want to stay out of it. The energy supply to Hungary is a matter of sovereignty and we expect everyone to respect that."
He also stated that the European Commission had guaranteed supply security but that this promise had been broken.
Background:
- On the night of 10-11 March, Ukrainian troops struck a number of strategic Russian facilities involved in supporting armed aggression against Ukraine.
- Hungary will only approve further EU sanctions against Moscow if an agreement is reached with US President Donald Trump.
