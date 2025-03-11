Ukraine's General Staff reports defence forces struck strategic Russian targets overnight

The Ukrainian defence forces targeted several strategic Russian facilities involved in supporting the ongoing military aggression against Ukraine on the night of 10-11 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Units from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems and Special Operations Forces, along with the Security Service of Ukraine and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, carried out strikes in coordination with other components of the defence forces.

Among the confirmed targets was the Moscow Oil Refinery, which processes 11 million tonnes of crude oil annually and supplies 40-50% of Moscow’s diesel and petrol needs.

Explosions were also recorded at the Stalnoy Kon line production dispatch station in Russia’s Oryol Oblast. This facility is responsible for managing technological processes along the Druzhba oil pipeline and plays a critical role in supplying oil to the Ust-Luga seaport terminal in Leningrad Oblast.

Open-source reports indicate that Russian air defence operations resulted in damage to several civilian infrastructure sites.

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces possess detailed intelligence on strategic facilities involved in supporting Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, adhere to international humanitarian law and take measures to minimise risks to civilian populations."

Background: On the night of 10-11 March 2025, reports emerged of a large-scale drone attack on Moscow. Russian authorities claimed that 74 drones were allegedly shot down over the capital. According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, hundreds of drones targeted various locations across the country, with 337 reportedly intercepted

