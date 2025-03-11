All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's General Staff reports defence forces struck strategic Russian targets overnight

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 11 March 2025, 14:18
Ukraine's General Staff reports defence forces struck strategic Russian targets overnight

The Ukrainian defence forces targeted several strategic Russian facilities involved in supporting the ongoing military aggression against Ukraine on the night of 10-11 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Units from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems and Special Operations Forces, along with the Security Service of Ukraine and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, carried out strikes in coordination with other components of the defence forces.

Advertisement:

Among the confirmed targets was the Moscow Oil Refinery, which processes 11 million tonnes of crude oil annually and supplies 40-50% of Moscow’s diesel and petrol needs.

Explosions were also recorded at the Stalnoy Kon line production dispatch station in Russia’s Oryol Oblast. This facility is responsible for managing technological processes along the Druzhba oil pipeline and plays a critical role in supplying oil to the Ust-Luga seaport terminal in Leningrad Oblast.

Open-source reports indicate that Russian air defence operations resulted in damage to several civilian infrastructure sites.

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces possess detailed intelligence on strategic facilities involved in supporting Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, adhere to international humanitarian law and take measures to minimise risks to civilian populations."

Background: On the night of 10-11 March 2025, reports emerged of a large-scale drone attack on Moscow. Russian authorities claimed that 74 drones were allegedly shot down over the capital. According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, hundreds of drones targeted various locations across the country, with 337 reportedly intercepted

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

droneswarRussia
Advertisement:
Trump shares details of "productive discussions" with Putin
Court in Finland sentences Rusich group commander to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit S-300/S-400 missile depot and two gas compressor stations in Russia – video
Russians launch three strikes on Kharkiv
Trump administration does not extend sanctions loophole for Russian energy payments
Trump admits Greenland annexation could happen
All News
drones
Drones attack oil depot in Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast – photo
Russian drone attack: houses damaged, warehouses and equipment hit and fire raging in three Ukrainian oblasts – photo, video
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
17:30
Guardian: Trump has not yet spoken with Putin, White House says
17:03
Ukraine's General Staff says statements about "encirclement" in Russia's Kursk Oblast are untrue, just political pressure
16:58
Austria's new foreign minister meets with Zelenskyy
16:56
Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reorganised into 3rd Army Corps
16:51
Spain and Ukraine sign military training agreement
15:57
A peace heroes of Ukraine deserve: UK will help Ukraine achieve it – PM Keir Starmer's column
15:56
Trump shares details of "productive discussions" with Putin
15:55
Russian airlines lost 58 aircraft in one year due to sanctions and accidents
15:55
G7 threatens Russia with sanctions if it refuses ceasefire
15:43
NATO secretary general says it would be "normal" to restore relations with Russia after war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: