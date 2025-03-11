US slaps 50% tariffs on Canadian goods in response to Ontario's tax on US electricity

US President Donald Trump announced on 11 March that he would impose a 50% tariff on some Canadian goods in retaliation for the 25% electricity tax levied by the Canadian province of Ontario on the US.

Details: Trump stated that he had directed his commerce secretary to impose an additional 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports from Canada, following Ontario's 25% tariff on electricity entering the US.

He said the tariff will take effect on 12 March.

"I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area. This will allow the US to quickly do what has to be done to alleviate this abusive threat from Canada," the US president said.

He also noted that "if other egregious, long-time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada", he will significantly increase tariffs on cars imported to the US on 2 April, "which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada".

According to Trump, Canada pays "very little for National Security, relying on the United States for military protection".

"We are subsidising Canada to the tune of more than 200 Billion Dollars a year. WHY??? This cannot continue. The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty-First State," he said.

According to him, "all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear".

"Canadians’ taxes will be very substantially reduced, they will be more secure, militarily and otherwise, than ever before, there would no longer be a Northern Border problem, and the greatest and most powerful nation in the World will be bigger, better and stronger than ever – And Canada will be a big part of that," the US president claimed.

On 4 March, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on most imports from Canada and Mexico.

In response, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a 25% tariff on US$155 billion worth of American goods, while the Canadian province of Ontario vowed retaliation to make America "feel the pain".

Eventually Trump suspended the 25% tariffs on a wide range of goods from Canada and Mexico until 2 April.

On 7 March, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a rise in electricity prices for three neighbouring US states as a countermeasure to economic pressure from the Trump administration.

