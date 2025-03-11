"I didn't want to endanger his life more than it already was": Vance responds to his cousin's criticism

US Vice President JD Vance has responded to statements made by his cousin Nate Vance, who fought for Ukraine and has been critical of JD Vance’s treatment of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their spat in the Oval Office.

Source: Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Sunday 9 March, the French newspaper Le Figaro published an interview with Nate Vance in which he called his cousin and US President Donald Trump "Vladimir Putin’s useful idiots". He also said they had "ambushed" Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

Advertisement:

The US vice president told Fox News he had never spoken publicly about his cousin’s service because he "didn't want to endanger his life more than it already was".

Quote from JD Vance: "As far as his criticisms, I have no interest in arguing with him in public, but I do feel the need to address one issue in particular: his failed effort to contact me."

Details: JD Vance said he does not understand why his cousin tried to reach him through his Senate office instead of his mother, father or sister, with whom he is "in contact regularly".

The vice president added that he has "always considered Nate the toughest guy [he] knew" and that he is "always happy to talk to him".

Background:

On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule following a spat with Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Trump responded by claiming that Zelenskyy had "disrespected" the United States and was "not ready for peace".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!