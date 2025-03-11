All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

"I didn't want to endanger his life more than it already was": Vance responds to his cousin's criticism

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 11 March 2025, 18:37
I didn't want to endanger his life more than it already was: Vance responds to his cousin's criticism
JD Vance. Photo: Getty Images

US Vice President JD Vance has responded to statements made by his cousin Nate Vance, who fought for Ukraine and has been critical of JD Vance’s treatment of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their spat in the Oval Office.

Source: Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Sunday 9 March, the French newspaper Le Figaro published an interview with Nate Vance in which he called his cousin and US President Donald Trump "Vladimir Putin’s useful idiots". He also said they had "ambushed" Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

Advertisement:

The US vice president told Fox News he had never spoken publicly about his cousin’s service because he "didn't want to endanger his life more than it already was".

Quote from JD Vance: "As far as his criticisms, I have no interest in arguing with him in public, but I do feel the need to address one issue in particular: his failed effort to contact me."

Details: JD Vance said he does not understand why his cousin tried to reach him through his Senate office instead of his mother, father or sister, with whom he is "in contact regularly".

The vice president added that he has "always considered Nate the toughest guy [he] knew" and that he is "always happy to talk to him".

Background:

  • On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule following a spat with Donald Trump and JD Vance.
  • Trump responded by claiming that Zelenskyy had "disrespected" the United States and was "not ready for peace".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USA
Advertisement:
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 11 injured
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
Court in Finland sentences Rusich group commander to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit S-300/S-400 missile depot and two gas compressor stations in Russia – video
All News
USA
US slaps 50% tariffs on Canadian goods in response to Ontario's tax on US electricity
Trump's advisor briefly comments on progress of talks with Ukraine
Soldiers from Ukraine's Ground Forces thank people of United States for their assistance – video
RECENT NEWS
23:33
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 11 injured
21:50
Mother of fallen Ukrainian pilot Juice thanks US for providing F-16s jets – video
21:24
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
21:02
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
20:56
Canada increases its contribution to Ukraine Energy Support Fund to €40 million after US withdrawal
20:26
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
20:16
Zelenskyy reveals current stage of minerals deal with US
20:08
Macron: Russia must accept ceasefire proposal
19:55
Zelenskyy: Only Hungary is blocking decision on Ukraine's EU membership
19:52
Security advisers from UK, Germany and France heading to US, Welt says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: