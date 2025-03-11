Trump's adviser Waltz says US discussed security guarantees with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia
US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has stated that the issue of guarantees for Ukraine was discussed during a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia.
Source: Waltz in a comment to reporters following the meeting on 11 March, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Waltz said it was "very clear" that Ukraine shares US President Donald Trump's vision for peace and "his determination to end the fighting".
He added that the Ukrainian delegation has made "concrete steps and concrete proposals", not only accepting the US proposal for a full ceasefire.
"We also got into substantive details on how this war is going to permanently end, what type of guarantees they [Ukrainians – ed.] are going to have for their long-term security and prosperity, but also really looking at what it’s going to take to finally end this horrific fighting," Waltz said.
Background:
- During the talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
- A joint Ukraine-US statement has also indicated that Washington is lifting its pause in military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
