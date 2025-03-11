All Sections
Trump's adviser Waltz says US discussed security guarantees with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 11 March 2025, 20:51
Mike Waltz. Photo: Getty Images

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has stated that the issue of guarantees for Ukraine was discussed during a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Waltz in a comment to reporters following the meeting on 11 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Waltz said it was "very clear" that Ukraine shares US President Donald Trump's vision for peace and "his determination to end the fighting". 

He added that the Ukrainian delegation has made "concrete steps and concrete proposals", not only accepting the US proposal for a full ceasefire.

"We also got into substantive details on how this war is going to permanently end, what type of guarantees they [Ukrainians – ed.] are going to have for their long-term security and prosperity, but also really looking at what it’s going to take to finally end this horrific fighting," Waltz said. 

Background:

