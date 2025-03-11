Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House

US President Donald Trump says that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could return to the White House following the talks in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists outside the White House on 11 March, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We’re going to meet with them [the Russians] later on today and tomorrow, and hopefully we’ll be able to wipe out a deal. But I think the ceasefire is very important. If we can get Russia to do it, that’ll be great. If we can’t, we just keep going on and people are going to get killed."

Advertisement:

Details: Trump mentioned the agreement on a full ceasefire that Ukraine accepted during talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah and said he hopes that Russia will agree to it.

When asked whether this means that Zelenskyy will be invited back to the White House, Trump replied: "Sure, absolutely."

On 11 March, representatives of Ukraine and the US held talks in Jeddah that went on for around eight hours. This was the first official meeting between Ukrainian and American officials since the row between Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House on 28 February.

Background:

Following the meeting, Ukraine agreed to an immediate 30-day ceasefire if Russia also accepted the proposal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US would pass on Ukraine’s 30-day ceasefire proposal to Russia and said he hopes Moscow will accept it.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!