All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 11 March 2025, 22:09
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump says that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could return to the White House following the talks in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists outside the White House on 11 March, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We’re going to meet with them [the Russians] later on today and tomorrow, and hopefully we’ll be able to wipe out a deal. But I think the ceasefire is very important. If we can get Russia to do it, that’ll be great. If we can’t, we just keep going on and people are going to get killed." 

Advertisement:

Details: Trump mentioned the agreement on a full ceasefire that Ukraine accepted during talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah and said he hopes that Russia will agree to it.

When asked whether this means that Zelenskyy will be invited back to the White House, Trump replied: "Sure, absolutely."

On 11 March, representatives of Ukraine and the US held talks in Jeddah that went on for around eight hours. This was the first official meeting between Ukrainian and American officials since the row between Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House on 28 February.

Background:

  • Following the meeting, Ukraine agreed to an immediate 30-day ceasefire if Russia also accepted the proposal.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US would pass on Ukraine’s 30-day ceasefire proposal to Russia and said he hopes Moscow will accept it.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyUSATrump
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit S-300/S-400 missile depot and two gas compressor stations in Russia – video
Russians launch three strikes on Kharkiv
Trump administration does not extend sanctions loophole for Russian energy payments
Trump admits Greenland annexation could happen
Dreaming of Olympic glory: the story of 8-year-old gymnast Oleksandra Paskal who lost a leg in a Russian missile strike
Putin: We agree with ceasefire proposal, but some questions remain
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: US has proposed full ceasefire for 30 days. We are ready
US secretary of state hasn't ruled out possibility of informal chat with Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy meets with crown prince of Saudi Arabia and discusses peace, POWs and investments
RECENT NEWS
09:42
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit S-300/S-400 missile depot and two gas compressor stations in Russia – video
09:23
Austria's new foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
09:08
Russia launches 27 drones on Ukraine: 25 fail to reach their target
08:24
US intelligence: Putin has not abandoned plans to seize Ukraine – WP
08:18
Almost 50 combat clashes occur on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:06
Russians hit hospital in Kharkiv Oblast with drones, causing fire – photo
07:43
Explosions heard in Moscow and Moscow Oblast – photos, video
07:14
Russia loses 1,410 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day
06:58
Trump's special envoy held talks in Moscow regarding war in Ukraine
06:28
US resumes supply of modernised high-precision guided GLSDB bombs to Ukraine – Reuters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: