Russian drone debris fell in Kyiv Oblast: house and furniture shop on fire – photos
Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 07:08
Fires have broken out due to the fall of debris from downed Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast, affecting a house and a furniture shop.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "A furniture shop caught fire in the Fastiv district due to the fall of debris from an enemy drone on the night of 11-12 March. The fire, covering an area of 500 square metres, was extinguished at 04:46.
A house also caught fire in the Fastiv district. In addition, residential buildings were damaged in the Obukhiv and Brovary districts."
Details: The fire in the house has been extinguished.
"There are no casualties," the State Emergency Service reported.
