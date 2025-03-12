Russian drone debris fell in Kyiv Oblast: house and furniture shop on fire – photos

Fires have broken out due to the fall of debris from downed Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast, affecting a house and a furniture shop.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "A furniture shop caught fire in the Fastiv district due to the fall of debris from an enemy drone on the night of 11-12 March. The fire, covering an area of 500 square metres, was extinguished at 04:46.

A house also caught fire in the Fastiv district. In addition, residential buildings were damaged in the Obukhiv and Brovary districts."

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The fire in the house has been extinguished.

Firefighter at the epicentre of the fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"There are no casualties," the State Emergency Service reported.

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Burned down building Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

