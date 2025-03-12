UK intelligence comments on largest Ukrainian drone strike on Russia

The largest Ukrainian drone strike since the start of the full-scale war, carried against Russia on the night of 10-11 March, has been analysed by UK intelligence.

Details: As noted, several Russian regions, including Moscow and the surrounding areas, were hit by Ukrainian drones.

Russia's Ministry of Defence reported that 337 UAVs were "intercepted and destroyed," including 91 drones over Moscow Oblast.

Fires were reported in Moscow, as well as the temporary closure of all four Moscow airports and rail connections between Moscow and Domodedovo.

UK intelligence reported that Ukrainian drone attacks deep into Russian territory demonstrate that the Russian leadership is faced with the task of protecting infrastructure and strategic facilities in combination with the protection of operations on the front line.

Quote: "Putin and the Russian senior leadership almost certainly consider Ukraine's ability to both target and cause disruption within Moscow to be a significant embarrassment. It also undermines the Russian leadership's narrative of the conflict as a localised operation as opposed to a war."

More details: Nonetheless, the intelligence service noted that the Russian media hardly covered the strike, which may indicate that the Russian leadership is concerned about a possible negative reaction from the population.

