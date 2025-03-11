Largest drone attack on Moscow: 74 UAVs allegedly downed – photos

Russian officials have claimed that Moscow was attacked by dozens of drones on the night of 10-11 March, with 69 drones allegedly being downed by the morning. Airports in the city are not operating, damage has been caused and one fatality has been reported.

Source: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin; Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Sobyanin reported the first attacks after 03:00. He claimed air defence forces had downed almost 70 drones by 06:00.

Quote from Sobyanin: "The air defence forces have so far downed 69 enemy drones flying towards Moscow. Appropriate services are working at the scene."

Quote from Vorobyov: "A large-scale drone attack on Moscow and Moscow Oblast began today at 04:00. As of now, there is information that one person has died and three others have been injured in the Leninsky district (the city of Vidnoye) and Domodedovo (the village of Yam).

In addition, drone debris fell on an apartment building in Ramenskoye, where at least seven flats were damaged from the 18th to the 21st floor of the building on Severnoye Chausee."

Details: According to Vorobyov, calls regarding the detection of UAVs were received from the settlements of Kolomna, Zaraysk, Serebryanye Prudy, Serpukhov, Ramenskoye, Voskresensk, Lukhovitsy, Bronnitsy, Domodedovo, Leninsky, Podolsk, Elektrostal and Kotelniki.

Fire at the scene Photo: Vorobyov on Telegram

According to RIA Novosti, train services through Domodedovo railway station were suspended after drone debris fell. A fire broke out in a car park belonging to the company Miratorg.

Damaged cars Photo: Vorobyov on Telegram

Flight departures and arrivals have been restricted at Zhukovsky, Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports. Aircraft were also temporarily not being accepted in Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl.

Air-raid warnings due to UAVs threat was also issued in Samara Oblast and Tatarstan during the night, with drones allegedly being downed over Russia’s Vladimir, Tula, Kaluga and Ryazan oblasts.

Updated: Later, Sobyanin stated that this had been the largest attack on Moscow.

"The largest enemy UAV attack on Moscow has been repelled. A total of 74 UAVs were downed on approach to Moscow. Overall, hundreds of attack drones were intercepted in different oblasts," he wrote.

