Ukraine's General Staff says Russians most active in Donbas, one attack in Kursk Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that the Russian forces have been most active on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts since the beginning of the day on Wednesday 12 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 12 March

Quote: "As of today, the enemy has attacked the positions of the defence forces 66 times. The enemy is most active on the Pokrovsk (27 attacks) and Toretsk fronts (9 attacks)."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian forces attacked six times on the Kupiansk front, twice on the Lyman front, and four clashes occurred on the Siversk front. On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked six times, and on the Huliaipole front, there were three Russian attacks.

Regarding the situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the General Staff said: "According to the information available at this time, our defenders repelled one attack by the invaders."

"In addition, the enemy conducted three airstrikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and conducted 144 artillery attacks, including eight from multiple-launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s military command in Kursk Oblast is trying to save as many lives as possible.

