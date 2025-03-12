All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's General Staff says Russians most active in Donbas, one attack in Kursk Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 12 March 2025, 16:29
Ukraine's General Staff says Russians most active in Donbas, one attack in Kursk Oblast
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that the Russian forces have been most active on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts since the beginning of the day on Wednesday 12 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 12 March

Quote: "As of today, the enemy has attacked the positions of the defence forces 66 times. The enemy is most active on the Pokrovsk (27 attacks) and Toretsk fronts (9 attacks)."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian forces attacked six times on the Kupiansk front, twice on the Lyman front, and four clashes occurred on the Siversk front. On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked six times, and on the Huliaipole front, there were three Russian attacks.

Regarding the situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the General Staff said: "According to the information available at this time, our defenders repelled one attack by the invaders."

"In addition, the enemy conducted three airstrikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and conducted 144 artillery attacks, including eight from multiple-launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s military command in Kursk Oblast is trying to save as many lives as possible.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Russians attack Ukraine with 2 missiles and 178 UAVs overnight
Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 12 injured
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
All News
Kursk Oblast
Russian troops attempt to push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast: 20 Russian soldiers killed in breakthrough attempt in Sumy Oblast
Zelenskyy on situation in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian command is saving solider's lives
Russian troops enter Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, fighting continues
RECENT NEWS
08:43
Russians attack Ukraine with 2 missiles and 178 UAVs overnight
08:29
Russia kills and injures 20 civilians in Kherson Oblast in just one day
08:12
US to impose new entry restrictions on citizens from 43 countries, including Russia and Belarus – NYT
07:19
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day
06:30
Putin seeks to prolong war, unlikely to agree to any ceasefire – ISW
03:46
UpdatedRussian drone hit nine-storey building in Chernihiv – video
03:16
Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera
23:52
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale drone attack on Sumy, causing power outages
23:33
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 12 injured
23:19
Russian drones hit energy sector in Odesa Oblast again: Chornomorsk left without power
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: