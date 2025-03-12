Zelenskyy on situation in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian command is saving solider's lives

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine's military command in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is trying to save as many lives as possible.

Source: Zelenskyy's communication with media representatives

Quote: "Our forces in Kursk Oblast are carrying out their duty. The Russians are attempting to apply maximum pressure on our forces. The military command [of Ukraine - ed.] is doing what it can to save the lives of our soldiers."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda was not invited to talk to the president. The President's Office also restricts UP's access to events involving the head of state.

On Wednesday, the Russian troops allegedly took control of the town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which had previously been controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for more than six months.

On 11 March, the DeepState monitoring project reported that Russian troops continue to exert pressure on Ukrainian positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and are making progress. In the eastern part of Sudzha, the Russian military is consolidating and reinforcing its positions.

On 10 March, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the situation on the Kursk front remains under the control of Ukrainian defence forces.

On 9 March, DeepState reported that Russian forces had regained control of the settlements of Martynovka and Malaya Loknya in Kursk Oblast.

On 7 March, it was reported that Russian troops had breached the Ukrainian defence line south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. The defence forces are working to stabilise the situation.

