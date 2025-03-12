All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy explains how security guarantees for Ukraine will be further discussed

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 12 March 2025, 17:03
Zelenskyy explains how security guarantees for Ukraine will be further discussed
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a pause in the Russo-Ukrainian war was part of the negotiations with the US, though a detailed discussion will take place later.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy’s comments to Ukrainian media after talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia

Details: Zelenskyy was asked whether security guarantees were discussed. He noted that security matters were mentioned in the statement following the meeting. "There is a reference to Ukraine’s security there. This indicates that the topic was discussed," he said.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will discuss security guarantees in more detail. If there is a 30-day ceasefire, these 30 days will be specifically used to put on paper (we have our proposals, but to put on paper) the agreed steps and formats of the security guarantees that Ukraine will have after this war ends." 

Background: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine agreed to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war to avoid playing into narratives that Ukraine is unwilling to seek peace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyyceasefirenegotiations
Advertisement:
Court in Finland sentences Rusich group commander to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit S-300/S-400 missile depot and two gas compressor stations in Russia – video
Russians launch three strikes on Kharkiv
Trump administration does not extend sanctions loophole for Russian energy payments
Trump admits Greenland annexation could happen
Dreaming of Olympic glory: the story of 8-year-old gymnast Oleksandra Paskal who lost a leg in a Russian missile strike
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy expects strong steps from US if Russia refuses ceasefire
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Zelenskyy names main "red lines" for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:09
FT: EU is losing patience with Hungary and wants to deprive it of its voting rights
13:27
EU eyes new restrictions against Russia's shadow fleet and energy industry in 17th sanctions package, source says
13:12
Bulgaria ready to sell Ukraine reactors for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant: decision in works
13:09
"Coalition of the willing" for Ukraine and the EU: how a new security alliance can save trust in Brussels
12:55
EXPLAINERHow Trump's return to the White House could reshape Polish politics
12:51
Belarusian leader advocates for irreversible Belarusian-Russian integration
12:47
Putin sent "signals" to Trump through US special envoy Witkoff, Kremlin says
12:38
Russia plans to build seven grain silos in occupied Donetsk Oblast to store stolen Ukrainian grain
12:28
Ukraine's Defence Ministry greenlights new drone WINFLY for military use
12:21
Source names Russians removed from EU sanctions list due to pressure from Hungary
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: