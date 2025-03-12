Zelenskyy explains how security guarantees for Ukraine will be further discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a pause in the Russo-Ukrainian war was part of the negotiations with the US, though a detailed discussion will take place later.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy’s comments to Ukrainian media after talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia

Details: Zelenskyy was asked whether security guarantees were discussed. He noted that security matters were mentioned in the statement following the meeting. "There is a reference to Ukraine’s security there. This indicates that the topic was discussed," he said.

Quote: "We will discuss security guarantees in more detail. If there is a 30-day ceasefire, these 30 days will be specifically used to put on paper (we have our proposals, but to put on paper) the agreed steps and formats of the security guarantees that Ukraine will have after this war ends."

Background: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine agreed to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war to avoid playing into narratives that Ukraine is unwilling to seek peace.

