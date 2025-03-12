All Sections
Zelenskyy explains why Ukraine agreed to 30-day ceasefire proposal in talks with US

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 March 2025, 15:16
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine agreed to the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war to avoid playing into narratives that Ukraine is unwilling to seek peace.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy’s comments to Ukrainian media after talks in Saudi Arabia

Details: Speaking to journalists, Zelenskyy acknowledged that he has no illusions about Russia honoring agreements, but considered accepting the US proposal necessary to not play along with the claims that Ukraine is not committed to ending the war.

Quote: "I have repeatedly emphasised that none of us trust the Russians – we have been through this before. But we will not play into the narrative that we do not want to end the war, a narrative Russia is spreading worldwide. I am very serious about ending this war. I want the US president to see it, for Americans to see and feel it and for Europe and all our allies to be united in doing everything to force Russia to end this war.

That is why my response was that we are ready for a 30-day ceasefire in the format proposed by the US." 

Background: 

  • Following the meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 11 March, Ukraine agreed to immediately implement a 30-day ceasefire if Russia reciprocates.
  • Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia, stated that Moscow would formulate its position independently.

