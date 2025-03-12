Zelenskyy on mineral deal: No secrets behind the scenes, Ukraine ready to sign
Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 17:05
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is ready to sign a framework agreement with the United States on minerals.
Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on the results of talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The president said Ukraine is "ready to sign a framework agreement as a first step".
Advertisement:
Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have always talked about this. To be honest, I thought we would sign it earlier. There is nothing to talk about. There are no secrets behind the scenes. We are ready."
Background:
- Following talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Tuesday 11 March, the presidents of the United States and Ukraine agreed on developing Ukraine's critical mineral resources.
- The failure to sign the minerals deal with Ukraine lies behind the worsening relations between Kyiv and Washington.
- Donald Trump said in his speech to Congress last week that he appreciated the Ukrainian president's willingness to sign a minerals deal and readiness for talks under his leadership.
- NBC News reports that Trump now believes that the minerals deal will not be sufficient to resume aid to Ukraine.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!