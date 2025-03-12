Zelenskyy on mineral deal: No secrets behind the scenes, Ukraine ready to sign

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is ready to sign a framework agreement with the United States on minerals.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on the results of talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president said Ukraine is "ready to sign a framework agreement as a first step".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have always talked about this. To be honest, I thought we would sign it earlier. There is nothing to talk about. There are no secrets behind the scenes. We are ready."

Background:

Following talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Tuesday 11 March, the presidents of the United States and Ukraine agreed on developing Ukraine's critical mineral resources.

The failure to sign the minerals deal with Ukraine lies behind the worsening relations between Kyiv and Washington.

Donald Trump said in his speech to Congress last week that he appreciated the Ukrainian president's willingness to sign a minerals deal and readiness for talks under his leadership.

NBC News reports that Trump now believes that the minerals deal will not be sufficient to resume aid to Ukraine.

