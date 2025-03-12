All Sections
Zelenskyy on mineral deal: No secrets behind the scenes, Ukraine ready to sign

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 12 March 2025, 17:05
Zelenskyy on mineral deal: No secrets behind the scenes, Ukraine ready to sign
Zelenskyy. Stock Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is ready to sign a framework agreement with the United States on minerals.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on the results of talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president said Ukraine is "ready to sign a framework agreement as a first step".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have always talked about this. To be honest, I thought we would sign it earlier. There is nothing to talk about. There are no secrets behind the scenes. We are ready."

Background: 

  • Following talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Tuesday 11 March, the presidents of the United States and Ukraine agreed on developing Ukraine's critical mineral resources.
  • The failure to sign the minerals deal with Ukraine lies behind the worsening relations between Kyiv and Washington.
  • Donald Trump said in his speech to Congress last week that he appreciated the Ukrainian president's willingness to sign a minerals deal and readiness for talks under his leadership.
  • NBC News reports that Trump now believes that the minerals deal will not be sufficient to resume aid to Ukraine.

