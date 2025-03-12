Latvian airline ready to be the first to resume flights from Ukraine

The management of airBaltic is awaiting the restoration of air travel in Ukraine and has declared its readiness to return to the market.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, following a meeting between representatives of the airline and Deputy Minister Serhii Derkach

Details: The main topic of the discussions was the current state of Ukraine’s civil aviation, possibilities for supporting and training Ukrainian specialists and the analysis of the risk assessment – a document outlining measures to minimise risks for the partial reopening of airspace.

During the meeting, Derkach stated that at the end of last year, the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine, together with the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, the air traffic services company UkSATSE and the military personnel, had prepared a risk assessment. This document identifies key threats during the partial reopening of airspace and the measures necessary to mitigate them.

airBaltic confirmed its readiness to reintegrate Kyiv and Lviv into its route network as soon as airspace is reopened and all necessary approvals are obtained. The airline also plans to expand connections beyond Riga by linking Kyiv with other Baltic capitals – Tallinn and Vilnius.

"We have consistently stated our plans for airBaltic to be the first airline to return to Ukraine when it is safe, and we stand by this commitment.

The safety of our employees, passengers and operations will always be our top priority, and following our second in-person visit to Kyiv, preparations for our return are in full swing," said airBaltic President and CEO Martin Gauss following the visit.

airBaltic (Air Baltic Corporation AS) is the leading airline in the Baltic states and one of Europe’s fastest-growing carriers.

Background: The airline Wizz Air intends to resume flights to Ukraine soon after any ceasefire with Russia is announced, restoring around 30 inbound routes within six weeks.

