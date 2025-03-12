All Sections
Over 70% of French people concerned war could spread to other countries neighbouring Russia

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 12 March 2025, 19:28
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Over 70% of French people are concerned that the war could spread to other countries neighbouring Russia.

Source: a poll conducted by Elabe and commissioned by BFMTV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A total of 77% of respondents expressed concern that the war could threaten Russia's neighbours beyond Ukraine.

Another 23% fear the war could directly affect France.

Nearly 60% of French people agree with President Emmanuel Macron's proposal that France, as a nuclear power, could offer a "nuclear umbrella" to defend its European neighbours.

Polls conducted in early March, following a controversial meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the US administration, showed that 64% of French people support continued aid to Ukraine and 67% are in favour of sending peacekeepers.

Almost three-quarters of the French no longer view the United States as an ally.

