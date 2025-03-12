The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

A total of five people were killed and twelve injured as a result of the Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on 12 March.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At around 11:00, the Russians attacked the city of Pokrovsk, killing a 38-year-old man and damaging an administrative building. At approximately the same time, the city of Myrnohrad was hit, killing two people and injuring one."

Details: Around 15:00–16:00, the Russians dropped 11 bombs on the town of Kostiantynivka, killing two people and injuring eight. Numerous houses and high-rise buildings were damaged.

Additionally, the Russians attacked the town of Druzhkivka three times with air bombs, injuring three people, including two children aged eight and nine. Thirty-two sites were damaged, including high-rise buildings, houses, a residential accommodation and vehicles.

