Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 5 civilians and injuring 12 – photos

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 12 March 2025, 19:37
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 5 civilians and injuring 12 – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

A total of five people were killed and twelve injured as a result of the Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on 12 March.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At around 11:00, the Russians attacked the city of Pokrovsk, killing a 38-year-old man and damaging an administrative building. At approximately the same time, the city of Myrnohrad was hit, killing two people and injuring one."

The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Around 15:00–16:00, the Russians dropped 11 bombs on the town of Kostiantynivka, killing two people and injuring eight. Numerous houses and high-rise buildings were damaged. 

Additionally, the Russians attacked the town of Druzhkivka three times with air bombs, injuring three people, including two children aged eight and nine. Thirty-two sites were damaged, including high-rise buildings, houses, a residential accommodation and vehicles.

Donetsk Oblastwarattack
