Police officers among those injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Sixteen people were injured, including two police officers, as a result of the Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the morning of 12 March.

Source: National Police of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "As of 19:30, police recorded 106 citizen complaints regarding damage to their property due to the missile strikes on the city of Kryvyi Rih.

One person was killed, and sixteen others were injured, including two police officers."

Background: On the morning of 12 March, several explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih. The Russians damaged an infrastructure facility, high-rise buildings, office buildings, a shop, garages and twelve cars. They launched a repeat strike on the city when rescue workers arrived to deal with the aftermath.

