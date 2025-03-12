All Sections
Russians strike Kryvyi Rih again while emergency workers were dealing with aftermath of first attack – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 12 March 2025, 09:28
Damaged building. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians have damaged an infrastructure facility, high-rise buildings, office buildings, a shop, garages and 12 cars in the city of Kryvyi Rih. They launched a repeated strike on the city when rescue workers arrived to deal with the aftermath.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Facebook

Quote: "Russian forces launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, damaging an infrastructure facility. The Russians launched a second strike on the emergency workers while they were dealing with the aftermath of the attack. Two fire appliances were damaged."

Firefighters.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service added that no emergency workers had been injured.

 
Fire appliance.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service also shared photos of the aftermath of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: a fire broke out in three garages and four cars  as a result of the attack, covering a total area of 100 square metres.

 
Person injured in the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

High-rise buildings, office buildings, a shop and 12 cars were also damaged.

 
Burned car.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: It was previously reported that an infrastructure facility had been damaged, one person had been killed and five others injured as a result of the morning missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

