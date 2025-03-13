All Sections
Russia has lost over 890,000 soldiers since February 2022

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 March 2025, 07:44
Russia has lost over 890,000 soldiers since February 2022
Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of losses to 890,000 personnel and more than 130,000 weapons and pieces of military equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 890,250 (+1,200) military personnel;
  • 10,307 (+1) tanks;
  • 21,432 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 24,409 (+19) artillery systems;
  • 1,314 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,103 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 28,983 (+71) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 40,355 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,777 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

