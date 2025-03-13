All Sections
Scholz: Ukraine's demilitarisation must not happen

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 March 2025, 09:00
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Facebook

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that demilitarisation of Ukraine is one of Russia's goals, and this must not happen.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau, a German TV news service

Quote from Scholz: "The demilitarisation of Ukraine was one of Russia’s war aims and this must not succeed."

Details: Scholz emphasised that a strong army is "the most important guarantee of security for the country".

He called for continued long-term support for Ukraine "until peace is achieved and beyond".

Scholz said the ceasefire discussions currently taking place provide an opportunity to explore ways to achieve lasting peace. He believes this could include further steps, such as the exchange of prisoners or the return of abducted people.

Background:

  • Recently, French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that Europe must reject calls for the demilitarisation of Ukraine. He also pointed out that France would "reject any demilitarisation of the Ukrainian army".
  • Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the conditions for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war could not be such that they would mean Ukraine's de facto surrender and that a lasting peace is necessary for the security of the entire European continent.

