French defence minister says Europe should refuse calls for demilitarisation of Ukraine

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has said that a well-armed Ukraine will be an important part of Europe’s future security architecture.

Source: The Guardian with reference to a statement by Lecornu, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lecornu said that Europe should reject calls for the demilitarisation of Ukraine. He also said that France would "refuse any demilitarisation of the Ukrainian army".

On Tuesday 11 March, the minister opened the Paris Defence and Strategy Forum, which will bring together more than 30 heads of armies to discuss what Europe and the West can offer in support of Ukraine as part of a peaceful settlement with Russia.

Lecornu said that Europe is living through "a new period" in its history, markedly different from both the Cold War and "the period of peace dividends", when multiple world powers jostled for influence.

Referring pointedly to the new US administration, he said that today's discussions will address how NATO and the West can protect the eastern flank "if tomorrow the contributions of certain countries – or one country in particular – were to decrease".

With regard to Ukraine, Lecornu said that any possible ceasefire in Ukraine should be planned most carefully, given Russia's track record of not respecting such agreements.

Background:

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the meeting of the chiefs of staff would focus on the possible "deployment of European forces" in Ukraine, which "would not go to the front line" but would "guarantee full respect" for peace once it is established.

Macron also stressed that the conditions for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war could not be such that they would mean Ukraine's de facto surrender and that a lasting peace is necessary for the security of the entire European continent.

