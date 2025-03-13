All Sections
Moscow perceives potential NATO threat in Baltic region, Putin's aide says

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 13 March 2025, 11:07
Nikolai Patrushev and Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, has claimed that Moscow perceives a threat from NATO in the Baltic region, particularly regarding Russia's port infrastructure and shipping.

Source: Patrushev in an interview with the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defence) magazine

Quote: "A forecast of the situation in the Baltic suggests that the navies of the European Allies are deliberately stirring up regional tensions. There is a high probability of further threats to Russian port infrastructure and freedom of shipping."

Details: Patrushev claimed that NATO continues to pursue its policy of blocking Russia in the Baltic region, "neglecting the resumption of dialogue between Moscow and Washington".

According to him, the current escalation in the Baltic Sea was provoked by the UK.

He claimed that NATO is conducting cyber-attack exercises targeting the navigation systems of Russian vessels to create emergencies, including accidents.

Quote: "Additional forces have been deployed to the Baltic Sea since the end of last year as part of the Baltic Sentinel operation, supposedly to counter the increasingly frequent sabotage. Experts are inclined to believe that NATO countries themselves are the organisers, sponsors and executors of the increasingly frequent emergencies on merchant ships and the failure of subsea infrastructure.

Available information suggests that their navies are planning to intensify terrorist activities against Russian subsea pipelines, tankers and bulk carriers."

