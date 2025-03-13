Ukraine has presented US with red lines for peace talks, including NATO membership – source

Ukrainian and US delegations at the meeting in Jeddah. Photo: President’s Office

Ukraine assured the US during the meeting in Jeddah that it would not agree to give up on NATO membership as part of a potential peace agreement.

Source: European Pravda, citing a source involved in the negotiations

Details: A source familiar with the negotiations told European Pravda that while the meeting did not aim to finalise a broad agreement, the Ukrainian side had informed its American partners of its red lines.

Advertisement:

"We also discussed the NATO issue and made it clear that for Ukraine, this cannot be taken off the agenda," the source explained.

The source said other key Ukrainian positions for future negotiations were also discussed.

Quote: "For Ukraine, there are red lines – including that there can be no restrictions on the size of the defence forces and no prohibitions on Ukraine’s participation in international organisations, including the EU and NATO. The issue of NATO was also mentioned by [Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andrii] Yermak, who stressed that Russia must not have a veto."

Background: Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine agreed to the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!