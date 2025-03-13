Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: three people injured and bridge destroyed

Russian forces have conducted 93 attacks on the border areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day, injuring three people.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 93 attacks on border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Okhtyrka, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda were targeted." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians dropped an explosive device from a UAV (one explosion) and launched artillery fire in the Khotin hromada. Three civilians were injured due to the shelling.

The Russians dropped explosive devices from UAVs, launched FPV drone strikes and used a guided bomb to attack the Myropillia hromada. A bridge was destroyed as a result.

Russian forces struck the Velyka Pysarivka hromada with FPV drones, damaging a private property.

Background: A mandatory evacuation was announced for residents of eight settlements in Sumy Oblast due to the escalating situation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!