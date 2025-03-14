All Sections
US resumes supply of modernised high-precision guided GLSDB bombs to Ukraine – Reuters

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 14 March 2025, 06:28
A GLSDB launch from M270A1 multiple-launch rocket system. Illustration: Saab

The United States plans to resume deliveries of high-precision GLSDB (Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb) bombs to Ukraine, upgraded to counter Russian electronic warfare systems.

Source: Reuters, citing two sources familiar with the situation

Detail: Reuters sources report that GLSDB bombs could return to the battlefield in the coming days, as there are already stockpiles of them in Europe. The Ukrainian military last used them several months ago.

The previous GLSDB bombs that Ukraine received were vulnerable to Russian electronic warfare systems, preventing them from effectively hitting targets. In response, 19 test launches of upgraded versions have been conducted in recent weeks to improve their resistance to jamming systems.

For reference: GLSDBs are high-precision guided munitions with a range of 100 miles (161km), combining a GBU-39 aerial bomb with an M26 rocket engine. They enable Ukraine to strike Russian logistics centres and ammunition depots beyond the line of contact.

These munitions were procured during the administration of former US President Joe Biden as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Background:

  • Associated Press, citing a US official and a Ukrainian MP, stated that Ukraine had likely run out of all long-range ATACMS ballistic missiles.
  • The US official stated that the United States had provided Ukraine with fewer than 40 of these missiles in total and that Ukraine had run out of them by the end of January.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

