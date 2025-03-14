All Sections
Zelenskyy: We've heard Putin's statements about conditions – he doesn't want a ceasefire

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 14 March 2025, 18:31
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pointed out that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is putting forward additional conditions for a ceasefire, which indicates that he does not want to end the hostilities. 

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We heard Putin's statements yesterday – he is putting forward certain conditions that clearly show that he does not want any ceasefire. He wants war – that has always been obvious, and it is obvious now.

Putin is lying about the real situation on the battlefield, he is lying about casualties, he is lying about the true state of his economy, which has suffered from his misguided imperial ambitions, and he is doing everything he can to make diplomacy fail."

Details: Zelenskyy said Putin "is doing everything possible to sabotage diplomacy by setting extremely difficult and unacceptable conditions right from the start, even before the ceasefire".

"Putin will try to drag everyone into endless discussions, just as he did with [the] Minsk [agreements], wasting days, weeks and months in meaningless talks while his weapons continue to kill people. Every condition Putin puts forward is just an attempt to block all diplomacy. This is how Russia works. And we’ve been warning about this," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy added that the war must not be allowed to drag on and called on the United States to "take strong steps that can help".

"The pressure should be on the one who does not want to stop the war. The pressure should be on Russia. Only decisive action can end this war, which has been going on for years," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

  • On Thursday 13 March, Putin said that Russia agreed with the proposal to end hostilities in Ukraine, but that this must lead to a lasting peace.
  • Putin noted that many questions need to be resolved within the framework of such a ceasefire, such as whether Ukraine will continue to mobilise troops and receive weapons, how monitoring and verification will be handled, and who will determine violations along the 2,000-km front line.

ZelenskyyPutinceasefire
