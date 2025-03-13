All Sections
Putin: We agree with ceasefire proposal, but some questions remain

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 13 March 2025, 17:43
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said Moscow agrees with a proposal to end hostilities in Ukraine but insists this must result in lasting peace.

Source: Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, in a comment to reporters

Quote from Putin: "We agree with the proposal to end the hostilities. However, we believe that this ceasefire should lead to long-term peace and the elimination of the root causes of the conflict."

"The idea is sound, but there are some matters to discuss. [We should discuss this issue] with American counterparts and I’ll perhaps call [US President Donald] Trump."

Details: Putin noted that many questions need to be resolved within the framework of such a ceasefire, particularly how control and verification will be handled and who will determine violations along the 2,000-kilometre front line.

The Kremlin ruler also questioned who would issue the orders to cease hostilities and "who will assign blame for violations of this agreement".

Update: Additionally, Putin addressed the situation in Kursk.

Quote: "What are we going to do about this incursion [of Ukrainian troops] in Kursk Oblast? If we halt combat operations for 30 days, does that mean those who are there will leave without a fight? Should we just let them go?... Or will the Ukrainian leadership order them to lay down their arms and surrender? How will this work? It’s unclear." 

Background: 

  • Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.
  • Yuri Ushakov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor, said that Moscow does not want a temporary truce with Ukraine but is instead interested in a long-term settlement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

