Zelenskyy names means to monitor ceasefire with Russia

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 14 March 2025, 19:50
Zelenskyy names means to monitor ceasefire with Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the key tools for monitoring a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine would be satellites and joint intelligence, including drones.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "I believe that the following steps can be used to track violations: The first step is a satellite; the second is intelligence, namely collaborative intelligence between the US and Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy added that reconnaissance drones could also be used for monitoring.

He believes that the risk of a renewed invasion could be prevented by additional assistance, which he described as "an additional force that should be deployed at key points in Ukraine – on water, in the air and so on."

Zelenskyy stated that air defence protection has to be ensured at 100% during a ceasefire.

