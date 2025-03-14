Zelenskyy reveals current stage of minerals deal with US

The framework agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States is already prepared, with the next step being the development of a detailed document with specific figures.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, as reported by RBC-Ukraine

Details: The president explained that a framework agreement on mineral resources is in place, and the next stage will involve drafting a detailed agreement with concrete figures and percentages, which will then be submitted for approval in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).

Quote: "This plan has not changed, and the sequence of actions remains the same," Zelenskyy clarified.

Additionally, he noted that Russia has no intention of developing deep mineral extraction, and its claims of readiness do not indicate actual plans for action.

Meanwhile, Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, explained at the Forbes Ukraine summit that the text of the mineral resources agreement has been agreed upon with the US and has remained unchanged since previous negotiations.

Forbes Ukraine reports, citing Stefanishyna, the next step is the preparation of an agreement on an Investment Fund, which will outline specific economic parameters and commitments.

Background:

The previous subsoil agreement involved the creation of a commercial fund, in which the USA would have 100% control and Ukraine would allocate funds to it.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not intend to recognise an agreement under which Ukraine would owe the United States US$500 billion. He also stated that the mere presence of American businesses in Ukraine would not guarantee security.

On 28 February, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump failed to sign a minerals deal.

However, Ukraine expects to sign an agreement with the United States to create a joint investment fund, the signing of which was disrupted on 28 February.

Olha Stefanishyna stated that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States does not provide for the transfer of subsoil use rights or any property rights.

