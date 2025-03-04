Ukraine aims to sign joint investment fund agreement with US – Ukraine's PM

Ukraine expects to sign an agreement with the United States to create a joint investment fund, the signing of which was disrupted on 28 February.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this during a press conference

Quote from Shmyhal: "You hear in public that the United States is ready to sign this agreement, and we are ready to sign this first agreement on the establishment of a joint investment fund. The Ukrainian government has approved it, and this is a common position of the President of Ukraine, the government, and the parliament. We are ready to communicate and come to sign it."

Details: The PM noted that the Ukrainian side is now waiting for feedback from the US.

"We have publicly received this feedback and positive signals, and we are waiting for specific agreements on the diplomatic level," Shmyhal said.

At the same time, Shmyhal said that Ukraine needs security guarantees from the United States, the EU, and the G7 countries.

