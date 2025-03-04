Ukraine aims to sign joint investment fund agreement with US – Ukraine's PM
Ukraine expects to sign an agreement with the United States to create a joint investment fund, the signing of which was disrupted on 28 February.
Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this during a press conference
Quote from Shmyhal: "You hear in public that the United States is ready to sign this agreement, and we are ready to sign this first agreement on the establishment of a joint investment fund. The Ukrainian government has approved it, and this is a common position of the President of Ukraine, the government, and the parliament. We are ready to communicate and come to sign it."
Details: The PM noted that the Ukrainian side is now waiting for feedback from the US.
"We have publicly received this feedback and positive signals, and we are waiting for specific agreements on the diplomatic level," Shmyhal said.
At the same time, Shmyhal said that Ukraine needs security guarantees from the United States, the EU, and the G7 countries.
Background:
- On 25 February, it became known that Ukraine and the United States finally agreed on the terms of a bilateral agreement on extracting Ukrainian minerals.
- On 13 February, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visited Kyiv to discuss economic cooperation. At the time, Zelenskyy stated that the US had presented Ukraine with an initial draft of the "partnership agreement", which includes investments in Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for future assistance.
- Media reports indicated the Trump administration had proposed that Ukraine grant the US a 50% stake in the country’s rare-earth minerals, but Zelenskyy refused to sign the document.
- On 15 February, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was not rejecting the minerals agreement proposed by US President Donald Trump but that the document was not yet ready for signing.
- The previous version of the agreement proposed the creation of a commercial fund in which the US would have 100% control while Ukraine would allocate funds to it.
- Zelenskyy had previously stated that he would not accept an agreement that would leave Ukraine owing US$500 billion to the US. He also noted that the presence of American businesses in Ukraine alone would not guarantee security.
- On 28 February, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump failed to sign a minerals deal.
